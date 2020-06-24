Menu
IN ACTION: Some of the best photos featured in CQ News over the years. Photos: Terry Hill
Sport

GALLERY: Best 20 sporting photos across the region

Kristen Booth
24th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
Emerald’s Terry Hill has been capturing the best of Central Highlands sports for more than 15 years.

Every weekend he would be out with his camera, at a range of different events, including cricket, motocross, horse racing, rodeos and more.

The CQ News team has been privileged to feature such great photos that capture the best moments in sport across the region.

We have asked Mr Hill to take a walk down memory lane and pick his favourite 20 photos from over the years. Here are the top picks.

20 best sports photos central highland sport sports photography terry hill
Central Queensland News

