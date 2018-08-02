Menu
BUSINESS MILESTONE: Rubyvale Gem Gallery celebrates 30 years in business this month. Contributed
News

Gallery celebrates 30 years

Kristen Booth
by
2nd Aug 2018 2:00 PM

THIS year the Rubyvale Gem Gallery is celebrating a huge milestone event of 30 years in business.

Opened by Peter and Eileen Brown, the family owned jewellery store mines and cuts sapphires and manufactures sapphire jewellery in the Gemfields.

To commemorate the 30-year milestone this month, the team will raffle a beautiful piece of sapphire jewellery, hoping to raise $30,000 to donate to an organisation close to their hearts.

In May, this year, doctors found a large metastatic tumour growing on Mr Brown's brain.

He was admitted to hospital immediately, with surgery to remove the tumour within the week.

Following many radiation treatments, Mr Brown has made an incredible recovery and said he was feeling "better than ever”.

But this wasn't his first encounter with the disease.

He was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2011 and had surgery to remove his diseased kidney before metastases were discovered in 2014.

Treatments continue.

Rubyvale Gem Gallery will donate the money raised by their raffle to support Cancer Council Queensland.

Mrs Brown said the family remained hopeful that new drugs were being developed with the help of foundations and organisations like Cancer Council Queensland.

"We are proud to support an organisation that supports Queensland families like ours who are battling this terrible disease and raises funds for medical research with the ultimate aim of a cancer free future,” Mrs Brown said.

Both said they were "incredibly grateful for the continued support from their family, friends and local community”.

For more on the fundraising raffle and how to get involved, visit their website rubyvalegem gallery.com

