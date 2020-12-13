Menu
Sign from Yidney access track to Happy Valley.
Sign from Yidney access track to Happy Valley.
News

GALLERY: Fraser Island fire aftermath in photos

Jessica Grewal
8th Dec 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 13th Dec 2020 3:13 PM
INCREDIBLE photos emerging from the Fraser Island fire show just how close the blaze got to destroying the Happy Valley township and other

 

Blackened earth and trees going right up to the back of properties like Happy Valley's Maheno Lodge and in the ridge behind the Yidney Rocks holiday units are among the

The photos were taken from the Happy Valley lookout, access track and from the beach at Yidney Rocks.

They were provided exclusively to the Chronicle by volunteers who, together with local residents and fire fighters, defended Happy Valley on Monday and put in a massive effort at the Yidney Rocks. Oaks fire on Tuesday.

Full coverage can be found here.

bushfires editors picks fire fraser coast fires
Fraser Coast Chronicle

