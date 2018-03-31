GALLERY/WATCH: Sailing records are set in a brilliant 70th

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett prepairs to give the victors a couple of cartons of beer.Black Jack broke the race record.Finish of the 70th Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race.

Mike Richards GLA310318GTBY

SAILING: It came as no surprise.

Black Jack surged to the finish line in the early hours of Easter Saturday morning to win line honours at the QantasLink 70th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

The 100-foot mono-hull Reichel-Pugh 100-constructed boat smashed the previous record by three-and-a-half hours.

Black Jack did the race in 16:53:37 hours and surged ahead making use of a consistently blustery south-easterly to also finish third in ORC 1, third in ORCi Overall, fifth in IRC O and sixth in IRC Overall.

Ichi Ban finished second in line honours and completed the 308 nautical mile race in 19:36:42 hours.

The Matt Allen captained boat was first in all of the other categories.

"Definitely the fastest race from Brisbane to Gladstone in the 70-year history and I mean with two boats beating the race record in incredibly fast conditions," Allen said.

"We've had a fair bit of rain, some really bumpy seas and a lot of wind and the boats just kept on sailing so quickly up the race course."

Allen said it was an incredible feeling to be in Gladstone just after 6.30am on Saturday.

"The crew on our boat did a great job and we had a little malfunction where we broke one of the spinnakers early on in the race where the tack of the spinnaker blew up coming through a wave," he said.

"That was pretty unfortunate, but the crew put the next sail up pretty quickly and it really didn't affect us very much as it turned out."

Black Jack owner Peter Harburg suffered a graze to his leg when a rogue wave swept over him as the yacht passed Maroochydore.

"I copped a big wave at one stage and it took my hat, took my glasses and took everything and we found these lying on the deck a few minutes later and I was very lucky," he said.

Despite the mishap, 76-year-old Harburg said it was a short, but hard race.

"We had a few big seas coming up Fraser Island, but it was better when we turned around at the top and across," he said.

"That is very fatiguing because you have got to press as hard as you can and if you can over do it, you can lose the boat.

"No one hardly got any sleep and the crew were fantastic and to go for 14 hours or something under a lot of pressure in very difficult condition and they did it magically."

Black Jack skipper Mark Bradford said it has been a long-term aim and something his crew can be proud of.