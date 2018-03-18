Galloping around our region

Owner of Winx in town

ON SATURDAY, April 28, the Middlemount Race Club will host their 30th Anniversary Ball.

The Club has pulled off a coup with Peter Tighe of "Magic Bloodstock” and part owner of Winx, on hand for the evening as a special guest.

Legend has it that local old-timers tell the tale that Middlemount was given a choice of a hospital or a racetrack by the government of the time, led by Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen.

On June 24, 1988 the then Minister of Racing, James (Jim) Randell opened the race track at Rosewood Park. The Middlemount Race Club Committee have decided to honour the milestone with a gala ball.

The chief architects of the evening, Kate Treasure and Julia Lambie, promise a massive night of entertainment and stories of yesteryear.

Peter Tighe will give an insight of his life in Racing and of the journey he has had thus far with Winx, an immortal of the Australasian turf who has broken every Australian record including most prize money ($15 million) and the most 'Group One' wins in the history of Australian Racing.

Tickets are available online and can be purchased from eventbrite.com.au, and will include drinks on arrival and a three-course meal.

Brad Butcher, a 2018 winner of a Golden Guitar Award, will provide music with his band.

Peter Tighe will also be in attendance at the Emerald Races earlier on the day for their Battle of the Bush Race Day. For more information, contact the race club at middlemount_race_club@hotmail.com

St Patrick's Day races

THE $10,000 Springsure Bracelet run at the 66th edition of the Springsure StPatrick's Day races last weekend was run with only a small three-horse field contesting the bracelet over 1100m.

The feature event was taken out by the in-form Glenda Bell-trained runner Ossenhagen ($1.80), who was ridden to perfection by Mark Barnham after sitting behind a hot speed set by the two runaway leaders, the Clint Garland-trained Eldiym ($3.40) and Shane Sigvart's Madam Pink ($2.30).

Barnham sat three lengths off the hot pace on, cornering Barnham gave Ossenhagen full revs and ran away for a dominant six-length win, making it three wins from the gelding's past four outings.

Ossenhagen is pushing on to the Battle of the Bush series heat in Emerald on April 28 to try to secure a place in the $100,000 final on June 23 at Eagle Farm club.

Sunlight in Sydney

EMERALD owners Dan and Rae Fletxher line up tomorrow at Rosehill with their boom glamour filly Sunlight in the listed Magic Night Stakes.

In early markets, Sunlight is as short as $1.40 to take out the listed fillies race in Sydney, with regular rider Luke Currie back in the saddle from barrier nine in her final lead-up before her tilt at the $3.5 million Golden Slipper at Rosehill on March 24.

Brooke's Pleasure

LEON Roberts lines up at Callaghan Park tomorrow with his Capricorn Sales Classic hopeful, the Jamie McConachy-trained Brooke's Pleasure, who will start at a prohibitive odds-on quote in the 1100m two-year-old handicap.

Many good judges have a big opinion of the Hinchinbrook two-year-old.

Eat Street Markets

THIS weekend the Emerald Jockey Club hosts the annual Emerald Eat Street Markets, with 24 vendors on the course and all tastes catered for.

The Emerald Jockey Club will be lining up with their own salt and pepper squid stall with Mick Cartwright and Di Hornery from Central Highlands Meats, who support the jockey club, being the major sponsors of the stall.

All profits from the stall go to the Emerald Jockey Club.

So be sure to try head chef Mick Cartwright's gourmet salt and pepper calamari on Saturday night, all for a budget-beating $5 a serve.

Next weekend, March 24, the racing action heads back to Pioneer Park for a five-event card.