‘More death’ on the way for GoT final season

WHAT'S the first word you think of when you hear the term Game of Thrones? Epic? Dragon? Red? Wedding? For many, the first word is "bloody" or maybe "death".

The HBO saga has a sordid history of gory battle scenes and extravagant death counts, and according to actor Sophie Turner, the show isn't slowing down for its final season. If anything, it's doubling down on the action.

During a recent interview with Gold Derby, Turner provided Thrones fans with an enthralling teaser for season eight.

"I can tell you that there's definitely a coming together of people," the actor said. "Everyone is coming together to fight the impending doom. There's a lot of tension between these little groups, battling for what they think is right."

What will happen to Sansa Stark?

Coming together to fight the impending doom? Interesting. Does that mean we can somehow expect a higher death count in the final season of this HBO saga? According to Turner, hell to the yes.

"It's Game of Thrones, so it's going to be bloodier and more death and more emotionally torturous than all the years before."

Earlier this month, Turner's co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - who plays Jaime Lannister - also offered up a nugget of information about the final season.

In an interview with WRadio, Coster-Waldau inadvertently let slip that the Kingslayer would be hanging out with Jon Snow's buddy Davos Seaworth in the coming episodes.

"I really liked working with Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth. We worked together and now we get along very well. I will not go into depth because I would be giving away spoilers," he told the station, as reported by Winter Is Coming.

While Jaime and Davos have been in one scene together before - the iconic Dragonpit meeting in season seven - given that they didn't interact or even look at each other, it sounds like they must have become pretty close during filming on the new season.

Game of Thrones season eight is expected to premiere sometime in early to mid-2019.

This story originally appeared in Decider and is reproduced with permission.