GoT season 8 premiere date announced

The Game of Thrones gang will be back on our screens for the show’s final run of episodes in April.

The end of Game of Thrones is coming.

The show's official Twitter account has posted a video announcing that the eighth and final season will air in April 2019.

The season will contain just six episodes, although they will reportedly be super-sized - some as long as feature films.

The video teases, "Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death. All #ForTheThrone."

It's not a trailer with new footage, but it sure beats that time Game of Thrones made everyone spend an hour watching a block of ice melt, in order to find out the season seven air date.

Will Daenarys win the Throne? Will she find out she just slept with her nephew?

It emphasises the impending conflict between Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), who is currently Queen, Daenerys Targaryen (Emila Clarke), who's come to Westeros to stake her own claim on the Iron Throne, and the current King in the North Jon Snow (Kit Harington), who doesn't even know that he also has a claim to the throne - since nobody's told him who his real parents are, yet.

HBO didn't specify the exact date in April, but if the show continues the pattern of airing on Sundays in the US, the choices are April 7, 14, 21, or 28.

And now our watch begins.

