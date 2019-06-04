Star spills on new GoT prequel

One of the actors cast in the Game of Thrones prequel has finally shed some light on the new series.

Not being dramatic but life's been pretty bleak without GoT, and it's only been two weeks since the finale.

And while we have a while to wait for George RR Martin's spin-off prequel to hit TV screens, which could be as late as 2020, fans have been given a sneaky insight from the set.

Oscar-nominated actor and Harry Potter star Miranda Richardson, who joins Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse and Jamie Campbell Bower in the cast, revealed it was going to be as exciting as GoT, but "totally different".

Everything we know about Game of Thrones prequel

Harry Potter star Miranda Richardson forms part of the cast. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

"I have loved the storytelling in that series Game of Thrones and the wish and the will is to continue that, (but) with a totally different set of elements, (and) people," she told DigitalSpy.

"The craftsmen are the same - there is a base team that is the same and their work has been phenomenal throughout. I'm just thrilled to be a part of it."

So yes, sadly we won't be seeing any of the characters we've come to know and love, but there may be one familiar face.

‘It me’. Picture: HBO

Given the spin-off is set to focus on the origin of the White Walkers, it makes sense that's going to include the Night King, the first ever white in existence.

Here is how HBO have described the prequel:

"Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.

"From the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It's not the story we think we know."

There are rumours the show is called "Bloodmoon" and began filming in Belfast last month, though this is yet to be confirmed.

It has been greenlit for production but still needs to prove a successful pilot to hit the silver screen, which is a given considering the popularity of GoT. Foxtel owns the rights to Game of Thrones and HBO in Australia.

The big-budget spin-off is being run by writer and producer Jane Goldman, who has teamed up with Martin.

"What are they about? I cannot say," Martin wrote in a May 4 blog post. "But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of FIRE & BLOOD (Martin's companion novel to A Song of Ice and Fire) and come up with your own theories."