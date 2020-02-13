Game of Thrones star ‘expecting baby’

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly expecting a baby.

The Game of Thrones alum, 23, is allegedly pregnant with her and her Jonas Brothers singer husband's first child, according to Just Jared.

"Multiple sources" have confirmed the news, the outlet is reporting.

One source said: "The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them."

A second added: "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."

Jonas, 30, and Turner started dating in 2016, before getting engaged in October 2017 and married on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards.

The two later had a second wedding in Paris in June 2019.

