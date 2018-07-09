Star’s parting message to her Thrones character
GAME of Thrones actor Maisie Williams said adieu to the HBO show and the character she plays, Arya Stark, with a weekend Instagram post.
Williams shared a snap of a pair of shoes with her 7.7 million Instagram followers on Sunday, and included a message in the caption.
"Goodbye Belfast," it said, referencing the Irish city where the show is filmed. "Goodbye Arya. Goodbye Game of Thrones.
"What a joy I've had," Williams shared. "Here's to the adventures to come."
She added the hashtags: "#lastwomanstanding #barely #immasleepforthenextfouryears #justkiddingidontsleep."
The 21-year-old has been on the show since its first season, which premiered in 2011.
She's not the only Game of Thrones star sharing a social media send-off. Daenerys Targaryen actor Emilia Clarke shared a message on Instagram on June 17, People reported.
Clarke put an image of herself in a field of flowers on her Instagram account at the time.
"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," her message said.
The 31-year-old added, "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing #lastseasonitis."
The final season of Game of Thrones, which will air in 2019, will reportedly consist of six episodes.
Clarke spoke about Daenerys' last moments on camera as part of a Vanity Fair profile published in May.
"It f**ked me up," she told the publication. "Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavour in someone's mouth of what Daenerys is …"
