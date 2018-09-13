Menu
Login
Kit Harrington plays Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. Picture: Supplied
Kit Harrington plays Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. Picture: Supplied
TV

GoT star’s spoiler about final season

by Staff writers
13th Sep 2018 4:11 AM

KIT Harrington believes many Game of Thrones fans will be unhappy about what happens in the final season of the fantasy series.

Speaking to MTV News, Harrington, 31, listed a number of hit series such as The Sopranos, Breaking Bad and The Wire, which all had controversial endings.

Jon Snow and Daenarys' sex scene in Game of Thrones. Picture: HBO
Jon Snow and Daenarys' sex scene in Game of Thrones. Picture: HBO

 

"They all ended in a way that is never going to satisfy you," he said.

"I think a TV series that's spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end," he said. "I think not everyone's going to be happy, you know, and you can't please everyone."

Harrington's character Jon Snow is one of the show's most popular characters, evidenced when he was killed at the end of season five by his fellow Night's Watch and later brought back to life, much to the delight of fans.

Some of the cast of Game of Thrones. Picture: Supplied
Some of the cast of Game of Thrones. Picture: Supplied

It has also been revealed that Snow is not in fact the bastard son of Ned Stark but actually his nephew, who his sister Lyanna shared with Prince Rhaegar Targaryen.

Harrington's co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau recently said that "all the pieces fit" together in the end.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jamie Lannister and Lena Heady as Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones. Picture: Supplied
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jamie Lannister and Lena Heady as Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones. Picture: Supplied

Of the finale's script, he revealed: "I mean, when I read it … some of the parts of it I'd get, and other parts of it were just completely shocking and surprising."

Related Items

final season game of thrones tv

Top Stories

    Forced to move towns

    Forced to move towns

    News In order for their daughter to receive the best education and level of care, an Emerald family has been forced to leave the Central Highlands.

    • 13th Sep 2018 5:30 AM
    Fresh, straight from the veggie patch

    Fresh, straight from the veggie patch

    News Isla loves eating veggies straight from her home-grown garden.

    Things to do this weekend

    Things to do this weekend

    News Things to do in the Central Highlands this weekend.

    Over and above for charity

    Over and above for charity

    News Central Highlands community went above and beyond for Relay for Life

    Local Partners