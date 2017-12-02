Game on to shave for Harthy

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Harthy's 10 Year Memorial Bowls Day fundraiser will aid cancer research. Stephen Harth died in 2007. He is pictured with sister Rebecca.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Harthy's 10 Year Memorial Bowls Day fundraiser will aid cancer research. Stephen Harth died in 2007. He is pictured with sister Rebecca.

THE community of Emerald will celebrate the 10-year memorial of Stephen Harth - better known as Harthy - tomorrow with a lawn bowls fundraiser in aid of brain cancer research.

Harthy's 10 Year Memorial Bowls Day will be held from 3pm until 11pm at Emerald Bowls Club.

There will be lawn bowls, a barbecue, head shaving at 7pm, multi-draw raffles and entertainment by Henrae, including karaoke. $15 will get you a go at lawn bowls and a barbecue.

All proceeds raised will go to the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation.

Bowls day organiser Rebecca Harth, Harthy's younger sister, said this was the first year she would be shaving her head.

"When you lose your loved ones, it hits very close to home,” Ms Harth said.

"People say to me, 'that's brave, shaving all your hair off'.

"That's nothing, hair can grow back.

"There's people out there who are dying who lose their hair with the chemotherapy and radiation, they don't have a choice.

"When you see your loved ones die at 41 and you feel totally hopeless, whatever you can do after the fact for some other family, you can't get a bigger thrill out of doing that.

"I can't bring my brother back, but I may be able to help another family.”

Stephen Harth passed away aged 41 on December 2, 2007, due to a brain tumour.

"It was a hard loss for the community,” Ms Harth said.

"He left behind a nine-year-old daughter, mum, brother and three sisters.

"We are a local family, we grew up here as children, my brother was here all his life, until he had to move to Brisbane to undergo chemotherapy.

"He worked in the mines and used to play competitive bowls from a teenager.

"Most of his free time was spent playing lawn bowls. He would travel all around the Central Highlands and way out west to compete.

"We regularly go down to the bowls club and reminisce.”

Ms Harth said her brother would be doing the same if it was for anybody else.

"My brother would be proud of all of us who are participating and getting behind the fundraiser,” she said. "I am only doing what he would do for any of us.

"Brain cancer is a terrible thing to get, a lot of children are even getting it.

"Some people are paying up to $80,000 for treatment or surgery to live a little longer or hope to be cured, and that's money most people do not have.

"Who has that kind of money to get these surgeons to operate on them?

"Let's get out there, and not only enjoy the day and celebrate Harthy's life, but let's help other people out in the community.”

Future fundraisers will only be held in milestones. The next Harthy's Memorial Bowls Day will be held in five years' time.