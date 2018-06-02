Gamer reaching whole new levels

GAME ON: Madison Stone has returned from the Halo World Championship final determined to reach the top.

A PASSION for first-person shooter games has had Madison Stone hooked since he was five years old.

Now competing in world championships, it took more than "just sitting on your arse” to launch him up the ranks of Xbox game Halo: Combat Evolved.

Madison said people thought it was all about playing the game but there was much more to it than that.

"It's not just sitting on your arse - well it kind of is, but there's a lot more to it. Mentally it's very stressful,” he explained.

"Practice involves playing match making as a four-man squad and at night we would verse another team of four or we would go over theatre - watch games and try and get better.

"Just watching your own game play and fixing your own little mistakes.

"You have to do a lot of watching and analysing game play to improve your own. It's a lot of work learning new techniques, not just playing the whole time.”

Living in Tieri, Madison and his mate attended their very first event in 2016, where they placed in the top four.

With the support of their parents, they have played ever since and "just grinded our way to the top”.

"You just need to keep at it until you get that top spot, which is where we're at now I guess,” Madison said, encouraging players who want to take a similar path.

"Just put your mind to it and you can do anything. You just have to find that opportunity and go with it.”

In April, Madison and his Australian team Mindfreak - ranked first in the Australia-New Zealand region - travelled to Seattle to compete in the Halo World Championship 2018 final for a stake in the $1 million prizemoney.

Although the team didn't place as well as they expected, the 19-year-old said the competition was really hard but "absolutely amazing”.

"It was all really good experience, really pushing you to your limits,” Madison said.

"My highlight was getting that high-level American experience. That playing field is just crazy - how much you need to prepare yourself and how much of a grind it really is.

"We played really well, but they are too good, honestly. It's ridiculous, it's incredibly hard.”

The team arrived a week early for a bootcamp, allowing them to get used to the connection and calibre of teams they would be up against.

Within that week, Madison said the quality of practice was better than anything he'd ever experienced in Australia.

"Their connection over there is absolutely ridiculous - so much quicker,” he said.

"The quality of practice just in that week was probably, honestly, even better than anything we got in Australia.

"There's just more people in America and they're just a lot better.

"No offence to Australian players, the quality of practice against people in America, its just not here in Australia.”

Madison wants to continue competing for as long as he can, which generally takes players into their late-20s.

After practising non-stop since the beginning of the year, he's hoping to have a break until Halo 6 comes out next year. But with the recent announcement of an upcoming competition, he said anything could happen.