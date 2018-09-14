Menu
Login
Crime

Gang robbery as carloads target unsuspecting walkers

Amber Hooker
by
7th Sep 2018 8:43 AM

A GANG of nine pulled up in cars, threatened and robbed a group of four people walking in Mooloolaba overnight.

About 12.20am, eight males and one female are reported to have approached the group on Brisbane Rd and threatened to assault them if they didn't hand over items.

"The occupants of the vehicle said they were going to rob them, threatened them and stole a mobile phone and then a wallet," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

Police could not provide further information on the vehicles or people involved at this time.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information is urged to contact the police.

Investigations are ongoing.

Related Items

queensland police service robbery sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Family's VIP treatment

    Family's VIP treatment

    News A well-earned break for the Daley family takes the stress away.

    Parents learn from their child every day

    Parents learn from their child every day

    News Parents share the ups and downs of raising a child with higher needs

    Police: 'It is only a matter of time before you are caught'

    Police: 'It is only a matter of time before you are caught'

    News Emerald officers track down offender.

    Chickpeas specific to Central Queensland

    Chickpeas specific to Central Queensland

    News New variety developed to thrive in region's wet or dry conditions.

    Local Partners