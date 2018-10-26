Menu
Garage Sale's a success in CH

Kristen Booth
by
26th Oct 2018 10:00 AM

AN ESTIMATED 4000 sellers and shoppers exchanged bargains on the Garage Sale Trail over the weekend.

One shopper was Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes who said the annual event was a win for the community and the environment.

"While a single garage sale only makes a small difference, when hundreds of thousands of Australians get together in streets, community centres and schools to buy, sell and reuse... well, that's a whole lotta difference,” he said.

"The Central Highlands community came together at over 80 garage sales to save around 22 tonnes worth of stuff from landfill.

"Aside from the numerous environmental benefits, it's a great chance to have a chat and forge new bonds with others in our community.”

Mayor Hayes said council had already registered to bring the event back to the Central Highlands next year.

"This year was fantastic, and with help from the community we want next year to be even better,” he said.

Share your feedback on what you liked and didn't like, as well as ideas for improvement via a short survey online at www.surveymonkey. com/r/saletrail2018

The survey can also be found at centralhighlands.qld.gov.au and on the council's Facebook page.

