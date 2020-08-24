Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Garbage truck crash leaves driver with severe head injuries

Kristen Booth
24th Aug 2020 2:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CENTRAL Highlands garbage truck driver sustained head injuries when the vehicle rolled near Capella.

Lisa Fisher, 32, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on August 24 to driving without due care and attention.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Fisher was driving the garbage truck from Capella towards Emerald on July 24.

The single vehicle crash occurred about 5.40pm near Capella when the truck tipped, crossing both lanes and closing the Gregory Hwy for a significant period of time.

Police located markings on the road that indicated the vehicle started to veer off the road, when it swerved back on the road, forcing the truck to tip.

Investigations revealed dashcam footage showing Fisher driving, looking down to her left momentarily before the crash occurred.

The court heard she was distracted by paperwork.

READ: Mum who crashed with BAC of 0.223 ‘lucky to be alive’

Fisher told the court she sustained spinal injuries and head injuries among other minor injuries.

“I accept full responsibility for my actions,” she said.

“I’ve done wrong by full means, I shouldn’t have been distracted.

“I’m just glad there wasn’t somebody else on the highway.”

She said during training to drive the truck they made a point of telling drivers they were driving vehicles of “mass destruction”.

Magistrate Robert Walker accepted Fisher was remorseful and told her she was lucky to be able to stand before the court.

“The consequences could have been far worse,” he said.

Fisher was fined $750 and the conviction was recorded.

capella emerald magistrates court garbage truck guilty plea single vehicle crash truck driver truck rollover
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Power tools used to steal ATM from CQ business

        Premium Content Power tools used to steal ATM from CQ business

        Crime Offenders dragged the machine and loaded it on to a waiting vehicle.

        NOW OPEN: Fresh, boutique grocer a first for region

        Premium Content NOW OPEN: Fresh, boutique grocer a first for region

        Business As the community-minded business grows it will further support Central Queensland...

        Mackay, Isaac chills to single-digit temperatures

        Premium Content Mackay, Isaac chills to single-digit temperatures

        Weather Below-average temperatures send cold shivers across region, and there’s more yet to...

        NAMED: Full list of people to face Emerald court

        Premium Content NAMED: Full list of people to face Emerald court

        News A number of people to face court for a range of different charges.