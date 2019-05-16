Garden party is one for the ladies

ST LUKE'S Anglican Church Emerald will host its annual garden party on May 25, to raise funds for the church.

Typically an all-female affair, the garden party hosts activities designed to provide a wonderful afternoon for participants.

Event co-ordinator, Bronwen Munro, said that the garden party served two important purposes for the church.

"We hold this as an annual event, designed with dual purpose,” Ms Munro said.

"We want to showcase St Luke's, its grounds, gardens and the people of St Luke's to the community.

"And of course it's also a fundraiser for us.”

The garden party generally draws a crowd that includes mostly female oriented groups and their members.

"We generally sell out tickets and get a good turnout,” Ms Munro said.

"(There is a ) ninety-nine per cent female turnout of all age groups.

"We have had the line dancing committee and the Country Women's Association ladies attend. "

The garden party is set to feature some of St Luke's own community to provide music and entertainment for guests.

"We have one of our congregation, Donna Lewis who is an incredibly talented singer, who will sing along with the husband of our priest in charge, Colin,” Ms Munro said.

"Also (there is) the Emerald Singing Group with a fashion parade, cent sale and lucky door and raffle prizes.”

Munro believed it is a great event for women and girls to come along and enjoy catching up.

"A ladies afternoon out,” Ms Munro said.

"It's a great afternoon to get together to catch up, and sprinkle in some entertainment. "

Funds raised will be distributed by the parish council and the church.

Phone Bronwen on 0407580760 for tickets.