Gas leak at Marmor BP overnight on May 22. Photo: Matthew Levy
News

Gas leak at highway petrol station

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd May 2020 9:09 AM
A HIGHWAY petrol station was closed for several hours after a bowser started leaking last night.

Emergency services were called to the Marmor BP on the Bruce Highway at 11.25pm where an LPG bowser was leaking.

A QFES spokeswoman said on arrival the store manager was accessing the LPG bowsers to isolate the leak.

Firefighters conducted atmospheric testing and notified a gas examiner before leaving the scene at 12.30am.

The service station was fixed and deemed operational about 8.30am this morning and is open.

Gladstone Observer

