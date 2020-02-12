Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Anthony Peter Sampieri
Anthony Peter Sampieri
Crime

Gasps in court as child rapist Sampieri to die in prison

by Perry Duffin
12th Feb 2020 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANTHONY Sampieri has been sentenced to life in prison for his brutal rape on a seven-year-old girl in a Kogarah dance studio.

There were gasps and cheers from the parents who were stabbed by the rapist as they rushed to save his victim when District court judge Paul Conlon handed Sampieri the maximum penalty on Wednesday.

Anthony Sampieri. Picture: Hollie Adams
Anthony Sampieri. Picture: Hollie Adams

The judge called the November 2018 attack "so grave" that only the maximum penalty would do.

He said Sampieri, who he had sentenced once before after raping a woman in 2012, remained a considerable risk to the community whose apologies should be considered "circumspect".

The cancer-riddled drug addict, who shocked the city with his brutal attack, will die in prison with the judge setting no non parole period.

Sampieri closed his eyes as he was told his fate and remained stony faced and silent as he was led back to the cells.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
anthony sampieri child rape child sex abuse crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Make your voice heard at youth parliament

        Make your voice heard at youth parliament

        News Central Queensland youth have the opportunity to learn first-hand about parliamentary processes.

        ‘Rocket-fuelled’ man: ’I’ll burn the watch house down’

        premium_icon ‘Rocket-fuelled’ man: ’I’ll burn the watch house down’

        Crime The man spat on an officer’s face before jumping out a back window.

        Fitzroy catchment put on flood watch after rainfall

        premium_icon Fitzroy catchment put on flood watch after rainfall

        Weather It has been a wet week for Central Queensland but what’s coming next.

        Digging deep to empower the next generation

        premium_icon Digging deep to empower the next generation

        News “There are pillars in our society that kids can look up to."