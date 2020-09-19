Menu
Suspected outbreak of Gastro at Gold Coast Recreation CEntre
Health

Gastro outbreak at school holiday venue

by Emily Toxward
19th Sep 2020 3:15 PM
HEALTH authorities are investigating a suspected gastro outbreak at the Gold Coast Recreation Centre just ahead of the Gold Coast school holidays that start this week.

A Gold Coast Health spokesperson said confirmed the Gold Coast Public Health Unit (GCPHU) is currently taking measures to establish the cause of illness in a small group of students who became unwell during a visit to the Gold Coast Recreation Centre.

"Some 301 children and staff from three schools arrived at the recreation centre on September 16, and on the 18th of September, six of those students experienced vomiting," said the spokesperson.

"As of September 19 there have been no further reports of illness from these groups.

 

"As a precaution, the Gold Coast Recreation Centre will be deep cleaned prior to the

scheduled school holiday activities.

"The GCPHU has written to both schools to advise parents of the visiting cohorts they

should keep their children home if they become unwell and to let the GCPHU unit know by emailing gcphucdc@health.qld.gov.au or 5667 3200."

During the holidays, the recreation centre runs daily sessions for kids aged eight and older, activities include rock climbing, bodyboarding, surfing, archery and raft building.

The Gold Coast Recreation Centre is located on the Tallebudgera Beach, surrounded by the Tallebudgera Creek, and Burleigh Head National Park.

 

emily.toxward@news.com.au

 

 

 

There’s been an outbreak of gastro at the Gold Coast Recreation Centre at Palm Beach. Picture by Scott Fletcher
