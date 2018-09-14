Menu
Login
The wedding of Shannon Bray and Carl Tansky, Canoe Point. PHOTO CREDIT: Three Peonies Photography
The wedding of Shannon Bray and Carl Tansky, Canoe Point. PHOTO CREDIT: Three Peonies Photography Contributed
Offbeat

Gatecrasher finds true love at engagement party

Matt Taylor
by
14th Sep 2018 4:30 AM | Updated: 5:59 AM

A GATECRASHED engagement party has ended in true love for one Gladstone couple, who tied the knot on the first day of spring.

Shannon Bray wasn't invited to the occasion where she eventually met her now husband, Carl Tansky.

"We actually went to school together but didn't meet until four-and-a-half years ago at a friend's engagement party, so we connected there," Shannon said.

"I wasn't actually invited to the engagement party but now they're really good friends of ours so I guess it was meant to be.

"I was kind of sorry but not sorry because it worked out well for me."

The couple wed in front of 70 of their closest friends and family at Canoe Point before having their reception at Kalori Tannum Sands.

Guests travelled from as far as Perth and rural New South Wales to be part of the proud couple's big day.

It was a day that guests described as casual and laid-back, words also used to describe the newlyweds.

"It was more than perfect, the weather was absolutely amazing - we couldn't have asked for a better day," Shannon said.

"One of the best parts was spending it with our nearest and dearest friends and family.

"It was a really casual day and everyone said it was very us."

Shannon and Carl are now looking forward to honeymooning in Japan next year.

Related Items

anniversaries editors picks events kalori centre milestones spring weddings
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Family's VIP treatment

    Family's VIP treatment

    News A well-earned break for the Daley family takes the stress away.

    • 14th Sep 2018 7:00 AM
    Parents learn from their child every day

    Parents learn from their child every day

    News Parents share the ups and downs of raising a child with higher needs

    Police: 'It is only a matter of time before you are caught'

    Police: 'It is only a matter of time before you are caught'

    News Emerald officers track down offender.

    Chickpeas specific to Central Queensland

    Chickpeas specific to Central Queensland

    News New variety developed to thrive in region's wet or dry conditions.

    Local Partners