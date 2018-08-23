Gathering truckloads of aid

Business asks locals to jump of board with drought relief initiative for farmers.

Business asks locals to jump of board with drought relief initiative for farmers. Kristen Booth

THE realisation of the severity of the drought faced by local farmers has pushed a number of businesses to step up.

Central Highlands Tools is facilitating a community drought relief operation with the help of local businesses and residents.

To kick off the assistance, it has organised a truckload of hay to be carted to surrounding farms and is encouraging locals to join the effort by providing fodder for animals, cash-loaded cards, non-perishable food and household items.

Central Highlands Tools manager Kerrie Ingram said the company wanted to give back to its community in this time of need.

"We wish to help our farmers within our closer region. Some of these families have been in dire straits for some time and at least we know that all benefits will be going straight to the people who are in need,” she said.

"This will not only assist the farmers with feed for their cattle, but the pre-paid Visa cards will also be helping the local communities, for example the local supermarket to purchase food.”

The idea initially came from Ms Ingram's 14-year-old son, Beau, who asked to arrange a day in the shop where all proceeds went to help local farmers.

Central Highlands Tools managing director Mark Bogle heard the idea and decided to make it a reality.

"My motivation for helping was that I am quite outspoken in this drought crisis, especially on social media,” he said.

"But I realised that being a keyboard warrior doesn't help anyone.

"So I thought it's time to put money where my mouth is and try to facilitate a drought-relief operation that all of Emerald has helped with.”

The challenges faced by local farmers continue to grow and Mr Bogle said the need was increasing.

"We really need some more hay and more money for hay, as we are hearing of numerous more needs out there from our people on the ground,” he said.

"A road train of hay is currently just shy of $12,000 from the Tablelands.”

Ms Ingram said anyone could get involved as "we would like to assist as many people as we can”.

"These farmers assist with the economy of Emerald - their kids play sport here, their parents buy food, fix their machinery. Through the hard times within the mining industry it has been the agriculture industry that kept us on our feet,” she said.

"Now it is time for Emerald to help them.”

Donated items can be dropped to Central Highlands Tools by August29. For information, phone the team on 49821322.