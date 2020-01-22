Gator on a Melbourne mission

Star Queensland three-year-old Alligator Blood is heading to Melbourne on an Australian Guineas and All-Star Mile mission.

His trainer David Vandyke ticked off the Melbourne campaign after giving Alligator Blood 10 days off to recover from his win in the Magic Millions Guineas on January 11 at the Gold Coast.

Vandyke said Alligator Blood needed the time to recuperate after a huge day for the gelding.

"It wasn't only getting to the races with the accompanying problems, it was also the race and then getting home to the Sunshine Coast took a further three-and-a-half hours. He was quite dehydrated," Vandyke said.

"I'm glad I didn't have to back him up two weeks later. He just needed some down time and he's come through it in great shape."

Trainer David Vandyke with Alligator Blood.

Vandyke said he was keen to give Alligator Blood a chance to win a Group 1 race against his own age group in the Australian Guineas and that race would be his last opportunity to do so.

Alligator Blood has won eight of his nine starts and is a $4 favourite for the $1 million Australian Guineas (1600m) on February 29 and $6 favourite for the $5 million All-Star Mile at Caulfield on March 14.

He also leads the voting in the ASM with 4606 votes, and Vandyke thanked everyone who had voted for him.

Vandyke said he would take his Melbourne campaign on a run-by-run basis.

He will kick off in the CS Hayes Stakes (1400m, 3yo) on February 15 at Flemington.

Alligator Blood, had two starts in Melbourne last spring for a win in the Caulfield Guineas Prelude and then a second in the Caulfield Guineas when he was grabbed on the line by Super Seth.

After his Melbourne campaign, Alligator Blood will be spelled and then be brought back for the spring, where his main goal will be The Golden Eagle at Rosehill.