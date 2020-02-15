Gatsby themed night out to support the community

AUSTRALIA Day award winners will take you back to the roaring twenties to celebrate the new decade while supporting Central Highlands organisations.

Last year, Comet River Social Association held the inaugural Comet “Bare All” Charity Ball.

The event was so successful that it took out the Community Event of the Year at the Central Highlands Australia Day awards for enhancing the profile of the community economically, culturally and socially.

Mayor Kerry Hayes, Cameron Morgan, Haddie Morawitz, James Kirby, Sara Jeppesen, Kealy Jeppesen, Councilor Megan Daniels, Councilor Paul Bell and Councillor Allan McIndoe at the 2020 Australia Day awards.

“It was such an honour to be nominated and we were so surprised to receive the award, considering the other events we were up against,” Comet River Social Association president, Sara Jeppesen, said.

“It was nice to be recognised for the effort our team put into the event.”

The team have no intentions of slowing down and are getting ready to host this year’s Comet Prohibition Party, taking guests back in time to the 1920s.

The cocktail party won’t just be a great night out for people across the region but will also raise funds for local mental health and drought initiatives, as well as the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

Windmill Dessert Table was a special feature at the Comet "Bare All" Charity Ball.

“Last year we were able to bring local mental health and wellbeing initiatives to towns in the Central Highlands, and we want to do that again,” Ms Jeppesen said.

Part of the event profits will allow the committee to work collaboratively with different community groups that address mental health awareness.

This year guests will have a major say in where the funds are distributed by placing a token in one of three jars on the night.

“This year the Comet community is putting its best foot forward to bring an exciting and entertaining event to the Central Highlands that will benefit the region directly,” Ms Jeppesen said.

Preserve the Moose will keep the night alive, while attendees will also have the chance to take part in a live auction, enjoy great food and socialise with friends.

A unique cocktail bar will be the main attraction of the night with delicious 1920s inspired cocktails.

Guest speakers Dan Allen and Ed Ross, founders of TradeMutt, with the winners of the TradeMutt shirts that were up for grabs at last years event.

“It will be a fun night for people to get out of town and enjoy a night with their friends in Comet,” Ms Jeppesen said.

“Last year there was such a great mix of people from the whole community, and across all generations. It had quite an amazing vibe and we know this year will be even better!”

The cocktail event will be held at the Comet Showgrounds on Saturday March 28. Tickets cost $120 and can be purchased here. You can expect tickets to include canapes and three drinks to kick off the night.

Buses will be running to and from Emerald and camping will also be available. Keep an eye out on the Facebook event page for more information and updates.