Menu
Login
The man will appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court tomorrow.
The man will appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court tomorrow.
Crime

Gatton man charged with attempted murder

4th Nov 2018 8:27 AM

DETECTIVES have charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured in Gatton yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to a Dwyer St home about 1.35pm following reports of a disturbance.

Officers located a 29-year-old woman who had allegedly sustained several stab wounds to her torso and back.

She was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

A 57-year-old Gatton man, who was taken into custody at the scene, has been charged with attempted murder and assault occasioning bodily harm.

He has been denied police bail and is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on tomorrow.

It is believed the man and woman are known to each other.

attempted murder editors picks gatton news toowoomba toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Meet one of the oldest cats in the region

    Meet one of the oldest cats in the region

    News Boots will celebrate his 20th birthday next year.

    Regional towns now suffer

    Regional towns now suffer

    News Australia Post outlets have been forced to pick up the pieces.

    Karts are now on track

    Karts are now on track

    News Two years of hard work and persistence is set to pay off.

    Just a night out for the local men

    Just a night out for the local men

    News Grant Oswald is bringing Jugs and Jocks back for round two.

    Local Partners