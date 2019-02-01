Gear up for Irish race day

RACE DAY: Maria and Terry Hoare have a big day of racing action planned for March 23 at the Springsure St Patrick Day races.

THE town of Springsure will converge on the Springsure racecourse on March 23 with patrons hoping the luck of the Irish proves true and strikes down upon them at this year's St Patrick's Day Races.

The annual Irish-themed race meeting is the first big social event of the year in the township of Springsure, which brings townsfolk and the surrounding areas together for a day of celebration.

In 2019, the day has generated a lot of early interest and is set to be bigger and better than ever this year.

Club president Terry Hoare said the club had emphasised making sure that trainers, jockeys and owners were well looked after with the club offering a club record of $50,800 in prize money over the five race card.

This is a boost of $7800 in total, which he hopes will draw strong fields.

The main event on the program will be the $10,000 Woolcock Family Bracelet Open Handicap. The day has something for everyone including a big Fashions on the Field competition, raffles, a variety of food options will be available and the bar will be serving up drinks to keep up the Irish cheer throughout the day and night.

Live band, Velocity, will also play live music to groove away into the night.

Children's entertainment is also provided to keep the young ones happy with a merry-go-round and jumping castle on offer.

The club has put patrons' safety and convenience as number one priority.

The club will run shuttle buses on demand from Springsure State School from 12pm at the Charles St gate.

The bus will shuttle as required to keep up with demand on the day and the same after the races. It will run right up until the end of the night.

For those wishing to spend the night in Springsure basic camping facilities are available at the track, including access to the toilets. A hearty hot breakfast will be available on Sunday morning.

Gates open at 11am with the first race starting at 1.30pm.

General gate entry is $20 for adults, $10 for high school students and seniors. Free entry for primary school students. For more information phone (07)49841668.

Check out the Springsure St Patrick's Day Races Facebook page for more.

Country race cup

IN A further boost for this year's April Capricornia yearling sales carnival in Rockhampton, the carnival will feature a country cup race (1500m) for horses that have started on three or more occasions at non Tab meetings since August 1 last year.

A lucrative carrot has been dangled in front of Capricornia trainers and owners as the first prize of $14,000 will be doubled if the winning horse was victorious at a non Tab meeting Post March this year.

Convenor Jeff Leaver has embraced the battle of the bush country cups concept which will give country racing participants the opportunity to race for a potential $28,000 winner's cheque.

Leaver has again shown why he is the heart and soul of the three day racing and sales carnival with the initiative.

The carnival will have a record breaking $450,000 in total prize money on offer and Leacer hopes to catalogue 100-150 yearlings for the sale.

- Richard (Nugget) Turnbull