Gear up for upcoming races

AT PEPPERINA Park in Clermont this Saturday, the Clermont Race Club, led by President Bill Bell and his hard working team are hosting their big annual Tony (Pud) Kenny Clermont Cup meeting.

The club has plenty of action and entertainment planned. In a first for the Clermont Race Club, the club president Bill Bell and Leon Roberts along with "On the Bit” pioneer and Central Highlands Jockey Manager Matty Peters will be included in a commentary team that will preview and telecast the meeting live via the voice of Central Highlands Racing's Scotty Power to the "On the Bit” country Racing Facebook page.

Patrons on entry should purchase a ticket in the big bet promo for $2 to win a $500 big bet in the main event of the Clermont Cup. All proceeds from the promotion will go directly to the Clermont Race Club.

The scene is set for a show-down for the ages where the country Queensland trainers premiership will be decided on Saturday.

The incumbent champion country Queensland trainer Bevan Johnson currently leading the premiership with 51.5 wins and will start seven runners on Saturday.

Johnson will be trying to hold off John Manzelmann's nine runner strong premiership attack. Both Johnson and Manzelmann will feature with runners in the main event on the program 'The Tony Kenny Memorial Clermont Cup' over 1400 metres which has drawn together a small but even field.

John Manzelmann trained runner Far North looks on beat in the cup Far North drops dramatically in class from a unplaced Mackay Cup effort recently and on paper looks extremely hard to beat and is a winner at the track and distance.

The Miles Magician Bevan Johnson lines up with last start Roma winner still the same and Quilpie Cup winner Murphy's Hustler in a race that could decide the country premiership for 2017/2018 .

Glenda Bell's stable star Fastnet flyer backed up at Cluden Park in Townsville last Saturday after the gelding's gallant third placing in the Mackay cup on July 14.

The Emerald galloper ran an extremely brave third placing carrying 60.5 kilograms in the $30,000 Townsville Land Rover Open Handicap over 2000 metres only beaten 0.3 of a length in a thrilling finish.

Fastnet flyer ridden by Justin Stanley gave race winner Outstrip $31 a six kilogram weight advantage, Bell will now Push on to tomorrow's $100,000 Townsville cup her stable star Fastnet flyer will be ridden by Jason Taylor and will drop to a more luxurious weight of 56.5kg.

This horse is one of the stronger chances in the feature North Queensland staying race.

The racing action heads to Rosewood Park in Middlemount next weekend for the mining towns annual cup day meeting.