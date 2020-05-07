Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HOBBY GOES ON: Ashley and Dean Ross in February. Photo: Kristen Booth
HOBBY GOES ON: Ashley and Dean Ross in February. Photo: Kristen Booth
Sport

Gelsoft keeps enthusiasts busy through pandemic

Timothy Cox
7th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERALD gelsoft enthusiasts are staying absorbed in their pastime, physical restrictions notwithstanding, by showing off new or customised equipment with one another.

Members of the Emerald GelSoft Group say it is this characteristic that makes the sport attractive even if playing fields are temporarily closed.

Secretary Dean Ross said he got involved in the sport by buying a basic blaster and playing with a handful of friends. Not long afterwards, he caught the hobby bug.

“Next thing you’re buying two of them, buying camo, and starting a club,” he said.

“I was looking for something do locally because other sports I’ve been interested in require a lot of travelling.

“It’s good to go play on a Sunday and come home on the same day, and it’s a good bit of exercise.

“It’s good encouragement to run when someone’s chasing you.”

Because of Covid-19, the Emerald club halted its weekly games, which were beginning to draw in upwards of 90 participants, in March.

But an element of the sport other than the play is keeping players interested: collection and customisation.

Gelsoft blasters can be built from scratch or disassembled to replace and paint parts.

Dean said it enabled hobbyists to show off their individuality.

“I’m a bit of a tinkerer,” he said. “I started customising right away.

“There are a lot of mechanical parts to it. You can customise the look and change the outside appearance, which encourages people to give it a go.

“My blasters are aluminium and I’ve stripped the paint off and polished it all so it’s chrome. Nobody has something like that. You stand out a bit and there’s a lot of banter on the club days.

“You’re proud of it and always trying to build something different to anyone else.”

Emerald GelSoft Group president Ashley Ross said the sport had two aspects, the physical and the mechanical.

“Your normal everyday family is happy enough to buy a blaster off the shelf and come out on weekends for a shoot,” he said.

“The other side is where you can tinker at home and have the satisfaction of building your own blaster.

“It’s all fully customisable. We had a guy that was all he ever did, just build guns and sell them.”

Ashley said the maintenance and personalisation of equipment kept people passionate off the field.

“At the moment everyone’s getting on top of maintenance, and it’s an opportunity to go and do a few mods.

“That’s how we’ve kept going.”

The group hopes to resume its regular meetings next month.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More family time as Covid-19 restrictions ease

        premium_icon More family time as Covid-19 restrictions ease

        Health Mackay residents keen to spend quality time with their families now some restrictions have been lifted

        Major plan to save resources projects and jobs

        premium_icon Major plan to save resources projects and jobs

        Business Covid-19 relief package for Queensland resources sector revealed.

        $500k grant to fund upgrade of popular cycle path

        premium_icon $500k grant to fund upgrade of popular cycle path

        News Cyclists and walkers will have room to move with plans to spend $500,000 upgrading...

        Rothery ‘horrified’ by former workmates’ fight for life

        premium_icon Rothery ‘horrified’ by former workmates’ fight for life

        News WADE Rothery has spoken to some of the families whose husbands and partners were...