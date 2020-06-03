Gelsoft returns to Emerald after coronavirus cancellations

BACK ON: Tyler Ash, Kye Newland, Ryan and Kaden Ash at the Emerald Gel Blaster Open Day in February.

GELSOFTERS will return to the playing field in controlled numbers this weekend.

The Emerald GelSoft Group will resume its games on Sunday with informal bookings required for 20-person matches throughout the day.

The games will be the first held since mid-March when the group cancelled its meetings because of COVID-19.

Emerald GelSoft Group secretary Dean Ross said players had been messaging the group excited about getting started again.

“People have been messaging us ‘When can we start?’

“We’re trying to get as many people through in a day as we can and I think the kids will be happy.

“In the downturn a few of the teenagers have been working on their own blasters so they’re all happy to get out and have a go.”

The Sunday session will have a more rigid structure than past meetings: two groups will take turns being on and off the field for 10-minute games, beginning at 9am. Players will be allocated by age to particular time slots.

To be included, however, atendees must register their intention to play on the GelSoft Group’s Facebook page so that numbers can be kept within government guidelines.

“Leave a comment,” Mr Ross said. “Let me know your name and I’ll write them down and divvy them up into groups. On Friday I’ll post who’s in what group and what time they’re playing.

“We’re going to stick to 20 people, including staff, in the vicinity. If parents are on site, they’ll come under that 20 people group.

Mr Ross said the regimen could become permanent, since it would give the meetings greater consistency and allow new players to more easily integrate into a suitable session.

“Ideally, this is what I wanted the club to run like on a normal game day,” he said.

“Instead of just showing up and having no plan, I think this can transition into age groups.”

He said the playing days would alternate from Saturdays to Sundays to accommodate people’s work schedules.

“It mightn’t suit everyone each week,” Mr Ross said, “but it will suit everyone over a month. “It’s hard to cater for everyone in a shift-working town.”