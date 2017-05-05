Gemfields Gun Club hosts QLD Titles

IN THE SIGHTS: Emma McCulloch at the QLD State Titles hosted by The Gemfields Gun Club.

EVERY three years hundreds of qualified shooters from all over Australia flock to The Gemfields Gun Club for the Queensland State Titles.

At the weekend, the event returned bringing with it, a buzz of excitement.

Club representative Stacey Vohland said volunteers had worked tirelessly over six weekends to get facilities ready.

To make sure the club truly shined, it even got a fresh lick of paint and a new amenities block to accommodate the 300 visitors.

Caravans and tents scattered the gun clubs surrounds from Friday until Sunday as the competition heated up.

"We are one of only three clubs in Queensland big enough to host the event,” Mrs Vohland said.

"Townsville and Roma host it the other two years.

"It's a great family-friendly event and people love having it so close to home.”

The three-day event, open to any qualified shooter, is also the selection competition for the Queensland teams.

"The opens, ladies, juniors and veterans Queensland teams are selected from the double barrel, single barrel and point score events,” Mrs Vohland said.

"Those teams then compete at next years nationals.”

Mrs Vohland said the weekend of competition was great example that the sport really is "for anyone.”

"We had shooters ranging in age from 14-years-old to into their 80s,” she said.

The weekend of competition saw locals take the stage next to Olympians with Rio Olympian Mitchell Iles also at the competition.

"It's not every day an Olympian comes to compete at the Gemfields,” Mrs Vohland said.

However, it's the achievements of locals that the club is really proud of.

"The stand-out for me was probably seeing local Leanne Brandt win three out of five ladies events,” Mrs Vohland said.

"She also made both the open and ladies Queensland teams which is a great achievement.

"Also, I love seeing some of the juniors achieving more than they thought they could.”

Mrs Vohland said hosting the event is a great way of showcasing local talent and brings the sport into the spotlight.

"To have shooters of that calibre at the event is very special,” she said.

"It also brings support to the town through food and everything else we buy for the competition.

"It is a big event to hold for such a small club.

"But we are so happy to host it.”

The state titles will be held in Townsville next year.