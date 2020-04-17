Gemfields locality officially replaced

NAME CHANGE: The Gemfields locality has been split in three.

TODAY the Gemfields bounded locality name change becomes official.

After months of deliberation, the State Government gazetted the decision on Friday.

It means the Gemfields bounded locality no longer exists and is instead split into three localities: Anakie Siding, Sapphire Central, and Rubyvale.

The alteration was primarily for the sake of better navigation by emergency and postal services. The town names Anakie, Sapphire, and Rubyvale remain.

Rubyvale resident Kim Tompson advocated the revision for 20 years and earlier called the proposal a “godsend”.

“I’m very relieved that it’s going ahead,” she said. “It’s been a nightmare for the past couple of decades.

“For submitting forms online, for GPS, for tourism – it’ll be amazing. It’s going to be an absolute godsend.”

The locality changes.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the change would be an economic boost to Central Queensland once tourist attractions reopened.

“Once the coronavirus lockdown is over and fossicking is permitted,” he said, “these changes will make it easier for tourists to visit and experience some of the world’s largest sapphire fields and popular fossicking hotspots in the gem towns of Anakie, Sapphire and Rubyvale.

“With tens of thousands of gem hunters and tourists visiting every year the Queensland government and locals understand the importance of tourism and the jobs that flow from it.

Dr Lynham said more than 1000 people supported the locality adjustment.

“Community consultation is essential in any decision making process and I applaud members of the Central Queensland community who took this opportunity to help shape their community’s future.”