Generous donation funds emergency relief items

The Emerald Neighbourhood Centre team were excited to receive a $500 donation from Emerald IGA.

AN EMERALD business has made a sizeable donation to two organisations, which will directly benefit the Central Highlands community through the coronavirus pandemic.

Emerald Neighbourhood Centre and Emerald PCYC each received a $500 donation from Emerald IGA last week.

Emerald PCYC Branch manager Julia Henderson was blown away by the gesture in one of the biggest times of need.

“The amazing manager Julie Edwards from IGA has generously donated $500,”, she said.

“Thank you so much Julie, you are a true legend.

“Your support is so tremendously appreciated.”

Emerald Neighbourhood Centre director Jeanelle Horn said the support was appreciated greatly and would go towards providing emergency relief for people who needed it.

“It’s incredible and we were all just blown away, extremely excited, and it was really heartening to receive the support,” Mrs Horn said.

“It’s a big thing for us at the moment, we are needing to get some support from the community to ensure our ongoing programs are maintained and being able to support people at these times.

“Every day is a challenge and different things come up all the time.”

She said the extra funds would ensure all the emergency food was kept up to a hygienic standard, and purchasing essential items for people.

“It’s really sad seeing people come in who have lost employment, people who can’t get out and about in the community now, and we’re helping with groceries more than ever,” Mrs Horn said.

“IGA have been wonderful to us allowing opportunities to do shopping for our pantry and help us access stuff we haven’t been able to get elsewhere.

“Collaboration is what’s going to help us get through. Collaborating together to meet the needs of the community.”