‘Gentle, kind, loving’: Tributes for Mirani father of three

Tributes are flowing for a Mirani father of three who was struck and killed in a tragic incident in the Pioneer Valley at the weekend.

Scott Burrage is being remembered as a loving husband and father of three young girls as the community rallies to support his family as they grieve.

Mr Burrage, 35, died on Saturday night when a car with stolen number plates struck his stationary 4WD off Mackay Eungella Rd between Mirani and Marian.

Police and paramedics tried desperately to revive him at the scene but he passed away.

The 33-year-old East Mackay man suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mackay Base Hospital.

As police continue to investigate the moments leading up to the deadly incident, family and friends have posted heartfelt comments for the father and friend they lost in the tragedy.

An online fundraiser collected more than $5000 to support Mr Burrage's family, and described him as "truly one of a kind".

"He was gentle, kind, loving and lived his life in service to others," the fund said.

"He had a generous spirit and was always first to be there to help whoever needed it.

"He was a brilliant light to all who knew him in the community and beyond.

"Unfortunately he was also the sole breadwinner in his home."

The fund, organised by Letitia Verhey, said for Mr Burrage, nothing "came close to the love and pride he had" for his family.

"And so we hope that as family, friends and a community, we can honour him and his memory by helping his family that he so loved," she said.

"Although money can never fill the void of this tragic loss, we know that the coming days and months will be very hard for the family as they navigate through grief, recovery and the inconsolable loss of this amazing man they called husband and daddy.

"He loved, cared and provided for their every need."

Police believe Mr Burrage had been testing new headlights on his Toyota LandCruiser on a non-gazetted road off Mackay Eungella Rd and was parked.

Acting Inspector Anthony Cowan speaks about the fatal crash in Mirani on Saturday night that took the life of a young father. Picture: Lillian Watkins

A white Mitsubishi Lancer that police had detected was fitted with stolen plates is believed to have left the road and struck Mr Burrage's vehicle.

Police hope the driver of a dark-coloured sedan could help investigators piece together the final moments before a crash.

Investigating officers have appealed for the driver to come forward as part of ongoing investigations into the horrific crash about 7.50pm Saturday.

Police said the motorist in the dark-coloured sedan had not committed an offence, but they could help with investigations.

Dashcam footage from what appears to be a 4WD driving between Marian and Mirani shows the sedan travelling on Mackay Eungella Road between Marian and Mirani between 7.40pm and 7.45pm Saturday.

Support the fund here.