Former quick's brutal assessment of Marsh brothers

Brothers Shaun and Mitchell Marsh batting together during Day 3 of the 5th Ashes Test between Australia and England at the SCG. Picture. Phil Hillyard

FORMER Australia fast bowler Geoff Lawson has called for selectors to "move on" from Shaun and Mitchell Marsh for the upcoming Test series against India, dubbing the brothers a "perpetual disappointment."

The pair look short odds to be named in Australia's squad for the first two Tests against India after rediscovering their best touch on home soil, but Lawson believes it is time selectors looked beyond the Western Australia brothers.

"Got to move on from this perpetual disappointment that (is) the Marsh brothers," Lawson, who played 46 Tests and 79 one-day internationals, said.

Despite Lawson's protestations, both Marsh brothers look strong contenders to feature in Australia's middle-order in the Border-Gavaskar Test series.

The pair put on an 83-run stand in WA's second innings against South Australia on Sunday, with Shaun not out on 72 at stumps and Mitch out for 44.

After a disastrous tour of the UAE (14 at 4.50), Shaun has plundered runs on home soil. His average sits at 90.33 in the Sheffield Shield and he scored a century in the third one-dayer against South Africa.

Mitch has enjoyed a similar turnaround, hitting a century against Queensland in the Sheffield Shield earlier this month.

The pair also have credit in the bank after dominating England last summer. The left-hander was the second highest run-scorer (445 at 74.16) in the Ashes, while the all-rounder averaged 106.66 and scored two centuries across his three Tests.

Importantly, the duo have maintained the faith of Australia coach Justin Langer.

"It does confuse me. He had a poor series against Pakistan and he'd be the first to admit that but around that he does so many good things," Langer said of Shaun.

"He's such a good player when he lets go and plays with that freedom he is a world-class player."

Lawson said he would pick Peter Handscomb and Marcus Stoinis over the Marsh brothers based on their potential rather than their form, and backed Jake Lehmann to slot in at No.5.

"I think he is a good player but we're not going to pick him on a vast swatch of runs, we're just going to pick him on potential," Lawson said of Stoinis.

"He's the guy I'd probably have at No.6, taking the Mitch Marsh spot.

"He's been as consistent as anybody at the start of the Shield season." he said of Lehmann, who is averaging 51.00 in first-class cricket this season.