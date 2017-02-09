Geologist unearths interest

ROCKS IN THEIR HEADS: Emerald North State School teachers Tamyka Mills, Sally Rogers and Jenny Walsh with geologist Sion Pretorius.

Emerald North State School

THE teachers at Emerald North State School had anything but rocks in their heads when they came up with the idea of inviting a geologist to speak to their Year 3-4 classes.

Teacher Jenny Walsh said they asked QGESS Emerald exploration geologist Sion Pretorius to visit the school to educate the children on the rock cycle and the formation of rocks.

"It links in with our current unit on erosion,” Ms Walsh said.

"The kids were enthusiastic and full of interesting questions,” she said.

"They found out that rocks come from other countries, including an ametrine rock from Bolivia.”

During the visit the children touched rocks from all over the world.

Ms Walsh said the teachers were grateful for the support.

"We really appreciate local companies supporting our endeavour to enrich the children's learning experience,” she said.

Mr Pretorius said although it was a complex issue he was impressed with the students' knowledge.

"All geologists are enthusiastic about rocks and it's exciting to be able to impart knowledge on younger minds,” he said.

"If I can even make a few kids think about getting into science and geology it's worth it.”