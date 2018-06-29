Georgie admits to ‘friction’ with Karl

Karl Stefanovic and Georgie Gardner on the set of the Today show.

KARL Stefanovic and Georgie Gardner have confirmed there's friction between the two of them.

The Today show co-hosts were guests on the Hit Network's Hughesy & Kate show yesterday afternoon and were grilled about their relationship and the infamous Ubergate fiasco.

"There's a fraction of friction between you two," Kate Langbroek said to the Channel 9 stars.

"A fraction too much friction," replied Gardner.

"Is there too much?" asked Langbroek.

"Occasionally," Gardner admitted.

The pair were asked what they last fought about and Gardner said: "There was a bit of tension on our thoughts on Donald Trump.

"And then there was the time that you got a bit narky that I had a slightly bigger dressing room," Gardner said to Stefanovic.

"I had a full meltdown," Stefanovic joked.

Talk then turned to this weekend's Logies where the Today show hosts will be joined by Peter Stefanovic.

The younger Stefanovic is still in the bad books at Nine after details from a phone call were made public in which he and Karl dissed their co-workers.

"He's completely untrustworthy," Stefanovic joked when asked about his younger brother by the radio hosts.

"Have you made up after your Ubergate thing," Langbroek asked.

"No," Stefanovic said.

"Are you really shady at him?" Langbroek said.

"Nah, he's just a s**t of a brother and a shocking person," Stefanovic said. "He's irresponsible."

In the phone call which was overheard by an Uber driver who later sold his story to a magazine, Stefanovic vented about Gardner. He accused her of "sitting on the fence" and not having enough opinions on the Channel 9 breakfast show. The driver told New Idea that Stefanovic became angry as he declared that Gardner needed to "step up" if she "wanted to stay on the show".

Speaking on Hughesy & Kate, Stefanovic said: "Georgie was so incredibly good about that … I thought she was going to hit me."

Gardner said she first learned about Ubergate when she read a vague story in the paper about a potential "war at breakfast".

"I remember thinking to myself, 'Gee, I wonder who that is?' And then it became apparent it was us," she said.

When Hughes suggested that Gardner "got off all right" in terms of what was said about her in the private phone call, Stefanovic awkwardly joked, "It could have been a lot worse."

