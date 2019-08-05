Menu
Login
A truck carrying crates of beer has spilled about 10,000 bottles onto a road
A truck carrying crates of beer has spilled about 10,000 bottles onto a road
News

German truck spills 10,000 bottles of beer

5th Aug 2019 9:00 AM

POLICE in Germany say a truck carrying crates of beer has lost part of its load, spilling about 10,000 bottles onto a road in the southwest of the country.

Mannheim police said volunteer firefighters from two nearby towns and a local civil defence team took part in the salvage operation, but an estimated 12,000 euros ($A20,000) worth of beer was lost in the crash late Friday.

Police said the truck driver is being investigated for failing to properly secure his load.

More Stories

beer crash truck

Top Stories

    Tee off with a gold medallist

    Tee off with a gold medallist

    News Future Hope is giving you the chance to play golf with an Olympic gold medallist.

    Author lends her voice for health

    Author lends her voice for health

    News Author says it's important to focus on mental health.

    Death row dog given a new life

    Death row dog given a new life

    News Community comes to rescue of kelpie no one wanted.

    Future drought fund now a reality

    Future drought fund now a reality

    News Flynn delivers for farmers.