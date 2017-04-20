Get along to the Duaringa Bullride

THE bulls are ready for plenty of action at the Duaringa Bullride on tonight.

Held at the Duaringa Sports Complex on the Capricorn Hwy, gates open from 5pm for a 7pm start.

The event's Zoe Dunne encouraged the community to turn out for the family friendly night that features plenty of action.

"Locals really enjoy this night as it's a family friendly night with a great atmosphere and entertainment with some of the best cowboys and best bulls Australia had to offer,” she said.

"This year we have inform cowboy Aaron Kleier who is the reigning 2016 CRCA Rookie Bullrider of the Year and he is up against an athletic bull of the Dunne Bull pen Cherokee.

"Trevor and Tony Dunne have again provided all the bulls for this event and have Rock The House who is the 2016 CRCA Bull of The Year appearing in the shoot-out.

"It's just an overall good fun night out for the entire family.”

Funds raised from the event will be donated to the Duaringa emergency services, who have been involved in the event since 2012.

"Duaringa emergency services is a great cause as they only get limited funding from the government and services like the rural fire brigade are so important to our local community as our nearest fire station is over 100km away,” Zoe said.

"Money raised helps to buy and maintain equipment and furthermore helps to ensure the safety of our volunteers with vital equipment and training.”

The Duaringa Golf Club will be looking after the bar and the McCoy Family is providing the catering.