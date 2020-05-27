Get clicking and win with ‘Sugar Snaps’

THE Sugar Snaps photo competition is seeking the best photographs from across the Australian sugarcane industry.

Farmers, millers, industry providers, and all stakeholders in the industry are being invited to take part in the 2020 Sugar Snaps photography competition, which will again showcase the beauty of the Australian sugarcane industry.

The winners of the competition will have the chance to win prizes and see their work published in a 2021 shed calendar.

The purpose of the competition is to highlight pictures that illustrate the hard work, beauty, landscape and the contribution of the Australian sugarcane industry.

Farmacist regional manager Jayson Dowie said the competition attracted stunning images in its inaugural round last year, and he was keen to again see entries across all aspects of the sugar industry from people to harvesting to farming systems to transport and milling.

Entries close September 30, 2020.

SRA executive manager of communications Brad Pfeffer said the winning entries would be featured in the 2021 shed calendar and also be in the running for other prizes.

To submit your entry and for more information visit, https://sugarresearch.com.au/sra-information/sugar-snaps/