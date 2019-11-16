Menu
MADE TOUGH: Some of Sheds n Homes’ handiwork.
Get in quick for all shed building needs

Timothy Cox
16th Nov 2019 10:00 AM

Get in quick; time is running out for anyone who wants a shed, kit home or patio delivered before Christmas.

Sheds n Homes have been especially busy of late, with work ramping up towards the end of the year.

Two large fodder sheds have just been completed on a farm north of Emerald as well as some smaller sheds and patios in town.

“We are currently building a chemical shed on a farm East of Emerald and have a single garage and a patio to complete before Christmas,” sales manager Mel Corbin said.

“The cut off to get sheds delivered before Christmas is now.”

Now with a dedicated salesperson, business is booming at Shed n Homes.

It has several orders to fill before the year’s end, and Mel said customers have been enormously encouraging.

“People can either buy a kit only or we can manage the project from start to finish” she said.

“We’ve been getting a lot of positive feedback in town from our buildings.”

Sheds n Homes stays true to its motto, ‘By locals for locals’.

It services homeowners and farmers across Central Queensland, sells Australian Made Steel, are ShedSafe accredited, supply site-specific engineering, and have a no-questions-asked guarantee if items are missing.

“Onwards and upwards,” Mel said of the future.

“We’re only growing and getting busier.”

Sheds n Homes is located at 46 Hospital Road, Emerald.

If you’ve been contemplating a new shed or patio, give Mel a call on 1800 764 764.

Central Queensland News

