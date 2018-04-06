Get out and explore these Holidays

Carnarvon Gorge

HIDDEN in the rugged ranges of Queensland's central highlands, Carnarvon Gorge features towering sandstone cliffs, vibrantly coloured side gorges, diverse flora and fauna and Aboriginal rock art. Carnarvon Creek meanders through eucalypt and cabbage palm forest and attracts 170 bird species. Explore creeks, mossy gorges and cool rainforests on 21kms of walking track.

Japanese Gardens

THE Japanese Gardens in Blackwater are reputed to be the best of their kind in Queensland. The gardens mark the relationship between Blackwater and its sister city, Fujisawa in Japan. The Japanese Gardens in Blackwater are an ideal spot to stop on your trip along the Capricorn Highway, located between Emerald and Rockhampton.

Peak Range National Park

THE distinctive Peak Range, a succession of gigantic conical and dome topped mountains north of Capella, is a photographer's delight. Discover the grandeur of the Peaks up close on a self drive tour, or while sampling country hospitality. A special place where you are invited to relax, unwind and enjoy the stunning natural beauty. Located on the Gregory Hwy (Great Inland Way), 1km south of Capella.

Wolfang Peak

AT 572M, this volcanic peak is the most popular to summit. The hour hike has significant scenic and geological values and climbers will discover a colony of bats in a small cave and look out for the giant St Andrews spiders near the top, before experiencing unique panoramic views. Walking access only from the Peak Downs Highway between Clermont and Moranbah. Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services, Clermont can provide trail advice.

Lake Maraboon

FAIRBAIRN Dam and Lake Maraboon are holiday destinations in themselves. The lake is stocked with eight different kinds of fish including barramundi, and is famous for the Red Claw Crayfish. You can relax by the lake, take a swim or try your hand at waterskiing. Picnic tables, free electric and wood barbecues are available. Access via the Gregory Hwy and signed turnoff to Selma Rd, Emerald.

Blackdown Tableland

BLACKDOWN Tableland National Park protects a sandstone plateau rising abruptly above Central Queensland's flat plains. Bordered by high rugged cliffs, this is the traditional home of the Ghungalu people. Rock art across the park reminds us of their connection with this land. Featuring deep gorges, the park offers amazing lookouts and scenic waterfalls. Located off the Capricorn Hwy, signed turnoff 35km east of Blackwater.

Gudda Gumoo Gorge

HIDDEN in the Blackdown Tableland National Park, explore the waterfall and surrounds, where damp fern fronds glisten and colourful birds cool off. See water spill over sandstone ledges as it flows down into the glistening pool. The four kilomtre round trip is not for the faint hearted, with short steep slopes and 240 stairs leading to the base of the waterfall.

Sapphire Gemfields Interpretive Trail

TAKE yourself on a historic journey through the four townships of the Sapphire Gemfields. With just your smartphone or device on hand you can unlock the fascinating stories of this unique part of the world thanks to the incorporation of augmented reality technology. Starting at the Anakie crossroads, you will be wowed by the trail's eye-catching signature art piece, "Sapphire Reflections”, standing more than 12m in height. Get out and enjoy a day or two of discovery.