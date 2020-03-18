‘Get out here you f--king c--t’: Ice-fuelled threat to kill

IN THE midst of an ice-fuelled rage Evan Peter Giudicatti told his mother's partner to "get out here you f---ing c---, I'm going to kill you".

Crown prosecutor Molly Mahlouzarides told the Townsville District Court that Giudicatti king hit his mother's former partner from behind and then continued to knee and kick him in May 2016.

"It was only upon his mother's intervention that he stopped," she said.

"Earlier in the night, the defendant had made threats to kill and bash the complainant and then returned later that night, broke into the house, and yelled 'get out here you f---ing c---, I'm going to kill you', he proceeded to throw objects at the complainant, that caused him some minor injuries.

"Throughout the incident the defendant continued to yell that he was going to kill the complainant."

While Giudicatti was in pre-sentence custody, he assaulted his sleeping cellmate, Ms Mahlouzarides said.

Giudicatti's defence barrister Edward Bassett said during his client's main period of offending, between May and June 2016, he was found to be not fit to plead to multiple charges.

He added that while Giudicatti was found fit to plead to six charges, including assault occasioning bodily harm, enter dwelling with intent and wilful damage, his client may not have been thinking clearly at the time.

Mr Bassett said Giudicatti had served 526 days in pre-sentence custody, and since he was released from custody, he had not reverted back to his pre-sentence behaviour.

Drug testing in August 2019 and January 2020 submitted to the court indicated Giudicatti had remained drug free since he was released.

Taking into consideration Giudicatti's pre-sentence custody, Judge John Coker sentenced the 30-year-old to a two-and-a-half year head sentence.

Judge Coker warned Giudicatti this was not a "get out of jail free" card, but suspended his sentence for an operational period of three years.