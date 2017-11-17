Get out in Central Highlands

GET INTO IT: Put the fun back in family adventures and enjoy the great outdoors.

MANY residents of the Central Highlands are yet to discover the range of activities it has to offer.

Take the family on an adventure and together you can discover more of the region.

Travel treasure trail

WHY not try fossicking in the largest sapphire fossicking fields in the southern hemisphere.

Can you still find that once in a life time sapphire in the Sapphire Fields?

You sure can, and at the same time you can wander the streets of Sapphire and Rubyvale, Anakie and the Willows and have a coffee, buy a piece of local art, maybe purchase that special sapphire set in your chosen ring or pendant, or just relax in one of the many caravan parks or accommodation options.

Visit museums, culture and heritage

THE Central Highlands has a number of museums and historical precincts that offer a sneak preview into our not so distant past.

The Central Highlands is also a place where you can also learn about our local Aboriginal culture, land-use and art, some recognised as the best examples that showcase the people and activities preceding and after European settlement.

Explore natural attractions

THE Central Highlands is the wilderness capital of Queensland with access to over 17 National Parks, reserves and nature conservation areas that are packed full of bush walks, native flora and fauna, breathtaking landscapes, rivers and lakes where fish are just waiting to be caught.

And to top it off, the night sky will be an explosion of stars, better than any photograph could ever capture.

Enjoy events

FROM Easter right through to October and on every weekend in between there is always an event on somewhere in the Central Highlands,.

You could find yourself at a rodeo, a Pioneer Village Heritage Day, a Campdraft, a festival celebrating all things Sapphires and gemstones, a local market or horse race, maybe a poets' breakfast or even at a car show.

July is when the shows come to our towns, complete with side show alley rides, local produce, art and crafts and heaps of cattle, it is cattle country after all.

Arrive by planes, trains, buses and auto-mobiles

IF YOU are having trouble getting here may I suggest, the Emerald Airport is serviced daily with numerous arrivals from Brisbane via two major airline companies.

The iconic "Spirit of the Outback” train service comes through twice a week on its way from Brisbane to Longreach return.

And yes, the region is also accessible by regular bus services and a number of hire car companies will be happy to hire you a set of wheels.

So you can see, we have made it easy for you to drop in and have a look around the Central Highlands

Get wet with

water sports

BRING your boat, you can ski, canoe, sail, float about or even race.

Our rivers, creeks and lakes are full of red claw, tasty little morsels with a little salt and vinegar.

There are yellow belly, Murray cod, saratoga and yes, you could even catch a barramundi.

Want to know more about your own backyard?

Then drop into a local visitor information centre, there is one in Duaringa, Springsure, Blackwater and Emerald.