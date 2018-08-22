Get ready for a Crazy Tea Party

CRAZY CHARITY: Charmain and Melle Magnussen had a blast at last year's St John's Crazy Tea Party.

CRAZY CHARITY: Charmain and Melle Magnussen had a blast at last year's St John's Crazy Tea Party. Contributed

HOW DOES one make a tea party crazy?

"Guests decorate their individual table with their own 'crazy' tea sets and decorations,” president of Emerald Lutheran Ladies Fellowship Bec Grant said.

Ms Grant said the Crazy Tea Party, held as a a fundraiser for St John's Lutheran Church, got its name from the old idea of a 'crazy tea set' which is a set of mismatched cups and saucers.

"It is a great opportunity for you to use the items packed away in your cupboard that haven't seen light for a few years, or for the more creative ones to choose a theme and create a centrepiece with matching (or mis-matching) crockery,” she said.

"But if that's not your thing, don't worry too much.

"We have spare tea cups and saucers for you to use so you can still enjoy our scrumptious spread of afternoon tea treats.”

Ms Grant said guests could expect a fun relaxing afternoon in a cosy welcoming atmosphere with live music.

"We will have amazing home baking, a variety of tea and coffee, a guessing game, an afternoon tea themed raffle, a cent sale and some quirky garden displays and decorations.

"We will also have a stall which features a variety of items for sale.

"Everyone who attends will also be in the running for one of five lucky door prizes and those who embrace the table decorating will also be competing for the best dressed table award.”

The Crazy Tea Party will run on Saturday, September 1, from 1.30-4.30pm and will be held at the St John's Church grounds on the corner of Retro Street and Church Lane. Gates will open at 1pm to allow time for guests to set up and decorate their tables.

Small round tables which seat up to four and large rectangular tables which seat up to eight are available.

Pre-purchase your tickets from Mati Rose Boutique in the Emerald Emporium on Brief Street.

Cost is $25 adults and $20 pensioners or students.