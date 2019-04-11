Get ready for a fABBAlous night

WORLD-CLASS MUSIC: Zach Coombs as Bjorn, Hannah Pocock as Agnetha, Jenna Ball as Frida and Andre Behnke as Benny in The ABBA Show.

IT'S shaping up to be an ABBA-solutely fabulous weekend in the Central Highlands.

On Saturday The ABBA Show is bringing their Australia regional tour to Capella Cultural Centre for what promises to be a fantastic night.

The ABBA Show is a full-scale concert experience and stage show with over two hours of live singing and dancing featuring a live band, replica costumes, theatrical lighting and effects to dazzle the audience.

British singer and actress Hannah Pocock, who performs the role of Agnetha in the show, said the show features all the ABBA classics audiences know and love.

"From the minute we come on stage ... people are up singing and dancing with us,” she said.

"We want the audience members to walk away with a massive smile on their face and able to reminisce and just have the best time with all the ABBA music.”

It is the universal appeal of ABBA's music which Ms Pocock believes is responsible for the band's enduring popularity.

"I think for a lot of people, it's really nostalgic. When people come and watch the show, they're like, 'I remember the time I first heard this song' or 'It was one of the first records I ever bought',” she said.

"We get told that we've really made their evening and that they're going to remember it forever.”

Capella Cultural Centre owner Les Alberts said it was "quite special” to have a major show come to the centre on a weekend.

"The show was very supportive of us getting the show on the weekend from day one,” he said.

"We were very appreciative of that. The ticket sales have reflected that.”

Mr Alberts said there were still some tickets available for the show, however, the theatre was already two-thirds full.

"It's going to be quite a night of festivities,” he said.