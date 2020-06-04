Get snapping and show the region your talent

ALL budding photographers are encouraged to get snapping and take part in the annual QCWA Photography Contest.

The Blackwater branch is getting involved in the annual competition to highlight the amount of talent across the region.

“It’s just something to get people involved in the community,” Blackwater QCWA member Donna Hodgson said.

“Just to show off their skills or just for something them enjoy, why not head out and take a photo, pop it in and see how you go.”

All entries will be judged and then displayed at the Christmas in July Markets on Sunday, July 19 at the QCWA Hall.

Ms Hodgson said it was a great chance for people to show off their work to family and friends while enjoying a great day out.

There will be recognition for the top three pieces and the winning piece from each branch competition will go on to be entered at the Queensland meeting later in the year.

“It’s open for any amateur photographers in Blackwater or surrounds, and there is also a primary school and secondary school category, so all age groups can get involved,” Ms Hodgson.

Whether you enjoy photographing landscapes or animals, among the 11 different categories there is something for everyone.

This year’s specialised category is the Year of the Sheep, encouraging participants to get creative and photograph anything that falls under it, from Lego, to wool, or a sheep in the yard.

The competition is open to both members and non members, Members, non-members and children up to 15 years are welcome to enter.

All entries must be submitted by July 10. For more information contact Donna by calling 0448 986 511 or visit the Blackwater QCWA Facebook page.