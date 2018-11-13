Get the girls together for a good cause

Get the girls together, Central Queensland - there's still time to catch up, raise funds and save lives.

IT'S time girls from around the region to once again head inside as part of the Girls Night In.

The campaign is held annually to raise money and awareness of women's cancer.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan said there was still time to get involved and encouraged local women to register to host an event now.

"In Central Queensland, sadly there are around 135 women diagnosed with breast cancer each year and over 50 women diagnosed with a gynaecological cancer each year,” Ms McMillan said.

"Campaigns like Girls' Night In allow Cancer Council Queensland to work across every aspect of women's cancers and be here to offer support for these women when they need it most.

"Make a pledge today to get your friends together, plan a fun night in and donate what you would have normally spent on a night out to our work.”

Women can register to host a Girls Night In until the end of November.

Register at girlsnightin.com.au. More information at cancerqld.org.au or phone Cancer Council on 131120.