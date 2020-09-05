Get to the chopper: Trees flown in to prestigious home

When you own one of the Coast's most expensive homes, choppering in six-metre tall pandanus trees is sometimes just how a job needs to be done.

This week Sunshine Beach residents almost couldn't believe their eyes when a helicopter carrying pandanus trees flew by the beach.

The four trees, valued at about $5000 each, were individually flown to the $18 million dome-style Seaview Terrace mansion for an ongoing landscaping project being completed by Living Style Co.

Business owner and director Leigh Barrett said the home's driveway was too narrow for a crane to install the large trees, which the owner wanted to provide privacy.

Mr Barrett said when he told the homeowner they would need to use smaller trees, he replied they could instead chopper them in.

Mr Barrett said they worked with McDermott Aviation Group, which also completes work for the Noosa National Park and Coolum Beach paths.

He said the best flight route was along the coastline after they were not able to fly over the national park.

There were 14 people involved in installing the trees, in the project Mr Barrett described as "next level".

"We still have smiles on our faces about it," he said.

"This doesn't happen everyday, we were very honoured to be involved."

It is surrounded by other multimillion-dollar homes on the prestigious Seaview Terrace, where Karl Stefanovic and Kevin Rudd own property nearby.

"We had to fly by Karl and Kevin's homes to install the trees," Mr Barrett said.

He said the company has spent about two years working on the home, which this year was awarded Master Builders Sunshine Coast Housing and Construction Awards' home of the year.

Only glimpses of the roofs and exterior walls can be seen, with most covered by gardens in an attempt to make the home blend in to the mountains and dunes.

"The whole project has been interesting … being next to the national park the owner has tried to keep it very eco-friendly in power, water and their choice of plants," Mr Barrett said.

"The shape of the house is a dome and each part of that dome is covered in native gardens.

"This shows that the Coast has matured into a market with a high level quality of homes and the landscaping is catching up.

"Even though it's not an everyday occurrence, flying palms in isn't out of the realm of possibility here."

Mr Barrett said it was a unique, landmark home and it could be another five years before the Coast sees anything else like it.