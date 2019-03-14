Get your foodie fix this weekend

FOOD AND FRIENDS: Some of the crowd at last year's Eat Street Markets.

EMERALD Racecourse will be transformed into a foodie haven this weekend when a popular local festival returns for its fourth year.

The Emerald Eat Street Markets, co-ordinated by Two at a Thyme Catering and Emerald Jockey Club, is back and bigger than ever.

Emerald Jockey Club treasurer Donna Eriksen said Eat Street was a family friendly community event.

"We'll have about 24 food vendors on the night, doing a wide variety of foods,” she said.

"We try and cover desserts and main meals and we have from Indian and Thai to twisty potatoes - a bit of everything.

"There's something for everybody. We do try and do some gluten free (food) and try and cater to certain needs.”

Ms Eriksen said organisers had tried to improve the event each year.

"Last year we created a second bar down at the end of our far street of vendors,” she said.

"We'll be doing that again this year.

"We'll have tables and chairs down along that end as well.

"It is a licensed venue so there will be a bar, so they (attendees) can sit back and relax.”

There will be plenty of entertainment available on the night too, in what Ms Eriksen called "a fairly relaxed atmosphere”.

"We'll have Kalesti (Butler) singing on the night,” she said.

"There will be a jumping castle for the kids, so hopefully it will cater to all demographics.

"It's one of those few places where mum and dad can have a drink if they want while watching their child.”

Ms Eriksen said organisers were also trialling a new VIP section at this year's event, with the help of J and S Vintage Lighting.

"They're going to set up their lovely lighting and we'll have some lovely tables and chairs in there,” she said.