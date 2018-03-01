Get your local paper

NO MORE: CQ News will no longer be delivering throughout Emerald.

NO MORE: CQ News will no longer be delivering throughout Emerald. Kristen Booth

IT IS with much sadness that we farewell Peter Murphy and News Express who have diligently provided our home delivery services.

Thanks Peter for looking after our CQ News readers.

With home delivery taking a break from this week, we hope you will continue to pick up your CQ News in the interim at your local newsagents. We are working frantically to organise home delivery for all of our News Corp brands including Courier Mail, The Australian, Sunday Mail, Daily Mercury, Morning Bulletin and CQ News.

We hope to have the service back up and running in the near future and look forward to working with our regular subscribers.

In the meantime, please get out and support your local suppliers:

Newsxpress Emerald - 5/51-57 Hospital Rd, Emerald

Central Highlands News - Central Highlands Market Place 2-10 Codenwarra Rd, Emerald

Nogoa News Agency - 41 Clermont St, Emerald

Emerald Plaza News - Plaza Shopping Centre, Clermont St, Emerald

Big W Emerald - 2-10 Codenwarra Rd, Emerald

Caltex Emerald - Capricorn Hwy corner Codenwarra Rd, Emerald

Coles Express - 131 Clermont St and corner of Opal St, Emerald

BP Emerald - corner Ruby & Clermont St, Emerald

Woolworths Emerald - The Village @ Emerald - 51/57 Hospital Rd, Emerald

Woolworths Emerald East - Central Highlands Marketplace, 4 Codenwarra Rd, Emerald

IGA Emerald - 40 Hospital Rd, Emerald

Don't forget that we also offer digital-only subscriptions that can be found at our websites:

www.couriermail.com.au/subscribe

www.the australian.com.au/subscribe

www.themorningbulletin. com.au/subscribe

Feel free to contact your local office for support in the meantime.