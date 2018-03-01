Get your local paper

IT IS with much sadness that we farewell Peter Murphy and News Express who have diligently provided our home delivery services.
Thanks Peter for looking after our CQ News readers.
With home delivery taking a break from this week, we hope you will continue to pick up your CQ News in the interim at your local newsagents. We are working frantically to organise home delivery for all of our News Corp brands including Courier Mail, The Australian, Sunday Mail, Daily Mercury, Morning Bulletin and CQ News.
We hope to have the service back up and running in the near future and look forward to working with our regular subscribers.
In the meantime, please get out and support your local suppliers:
Newsxpress Emerald - 5/51-57 Hospital Rd, Emerald
Central Highlands News - Central Highlands Market Place 2-10 Codenwarra Rd, Emerald
Nogoa News Agency - 41 Clermont St, Emerald
Emerald Plaza News - Plaza Shopping Centre, Clermont St, Emerald
Big W Emerald - 2-10 Codenwarra Rd, Emerald
Caltex Emerald - Capricorn Hwy corner Codenwarra Rd, Emerald
Coles Express - 131 Clermont St and corner of Opal St, Emerald
BP Emerald - corner Ruby & Clermont St, Emerald
Woolworths Emerald - The Village @ Emerald - 51/57 Hospital Rd, Emerald
Woolworths Emerald East - Central Highlands Marketplace, 4 Codenwarra Rd, Emerald
IGA Emerald - 40 Hospital Rd, Emerald
Don't forget that we also offer digital-only subscriptions that can be found at our websites:
www.couriermail.com.au/subscribe
www.the australian.com.au/subscribe
www.themorningbulletin. com.au/subscribe
Feel free to contact your local office for support in the meantime.
